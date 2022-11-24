Reed finished Wednesday's 131-126 overtime victory over Oklahoma City with zero points (0-7 FG, 0-5 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists in 25 minutes.

Reed missed all seven of his shot attempts, failing to make the most of what was a nice opportunity. Michael Porter was out with a heel issue, allowing Reed to step into a larger role. However, it was Vlatko Cancar who stepped up, exploding for a season-high 20 points. Even if Porter misses additional time, it would appear as though Cancar could be the primary beneficiary.