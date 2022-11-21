Reed racked up five points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 18 minutes during Sunday's 98-97 win over the Mavericks.

Reed saw additional run for the injury-riddled Nuggets, chipping in across the board in what was a nail-biting victory. The Nuggets simply had to go a little deeper in their playbook here, allowing the likes of Reed to play some extra minutes. However, based on what we have seen thus far this season, there is no reason for managers to get too excited.