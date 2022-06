Reed and the Nuggets agreed to terms Thursday on a two-year contract, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The Nuggets brought in Reed on a two-way deal midway through the 2021-22 season, and he went on to post 4.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists across 48 appearances. Reed is unlikely to be much of a fantasy impact player in 2022-23, but he'll once again compete to carve out a consistent role off the bench.