Reed logged nine points (3-6 FG, 3-6 3Pt) and one rebound across 25 minutes during Friday's 113-105 loss to the Pelicans.

Reed shifted into the starting lineup Friday but failed to take advantage of his opportunity. Coming off what was his best performance of the season against the Jazz on Wednesday, Reed was honestly a bit of a let-down. Outside of Nikola Jokic, Will Barton and to a lesser extent, Monte Morris, it is hard to project who will step up for the Nuggets on a nightly basis. As long as Aaron Gordon remains sidelined, managers are likely to continue throwing a dart at the roster in the hopes of striking short-term gold.