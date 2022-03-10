Reed is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Kings.
With Will Barton (ankle) still sidelined and Jeff Green out due to a personal matter, Reed will join the starting five for just the fourth time this season. The 26-year-old is averaging 4.3 points and 2.4 rebounds across 13.1 minutes per game.
