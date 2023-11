Jordan is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Clippers.

Jordan earns the start over Zeke Nnaji, who hasn't exceeded an 18-minute workload this season. However, both players will factor into Denver's frontcourt rotation with Nikola Jokic (back) and Aaron Gordon (heel) out. Jordan has started eight games dating back to the beginning of last season, averaging 6.9 points and 9.4 rebounds in 26.2 minutes per game.