Jordan (rest) rejoined the action in Friday's preseason finale versus the Nuggets, tallying five points (2-2 FG, 1-2 FT) and five rebounds over 18 minutes.

Jordan got in some action to close out the preseason after resting Wednesday, and he should be set to handle backup duties to Nikola Jokic entering the 2022-23 campaign. Jordan can supply enough points and rebounds on nights when Jokic isn't available to warrant some fantasy looks on occasion.