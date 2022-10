Jordan produced seven points (3-5 FG, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds and three assists in 23 minutes during Friday's 131-113 loss to the Bulls.

With Nikola Jokic given the night off, Jordan slid into the starting lineup. While he was able to pull down a game-high 10 rebounds, he failed to block a shot and struggled to get anything going on the offensive end. His flaws are even more evident now that age is beginning to take over, making him an afterthought outside of the deepest fantasy leagues.