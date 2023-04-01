Jordan closed Friday's 100-93 loss to the Suns with five points (2-5 FG, 1-3 FT), 12 rebounds, one block and three steals across 21 minutes.

Nikola Jokic (calf) missed both halves of Denver's Thursday-Friday back-to-back set. Thomas Bryant drew the start Thursday but provided minimal production, so Jordan stepped into the starting unit Friday. The veteran backup provided solid production with team highs in boards and steals, but as expected, he didn't supply much offensive impact during the seven-point loss.