Jordan produced four points (2-4 FG, 0-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one block over 26 minutes during Wednesday's 106-103 loss to New York.

Jordan played a season-high 26 minutes in the loss, filling in for Nikola Jokic who was placed in the health and safety protocols. Despite the promotion, Jordan offered very little in terms of fantasy value, proving to be a non-factor on both ends of the floor. If Jokic misses more time, which is likely, Jordan should be viewed as nothing more than a possible streaming candidate.