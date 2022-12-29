Jordan ended with one point (0-2 FG, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds and one block in 16 minutes during Wednesday's 127-126 loss to Sacramento.

Jordan logged more than 15 minutes for the first time in almost a month, highlighting just how far he has fallen in terms of on-court value. Given he is not even an every-night part of the rotation, managers in deeper formats may find it tough to even consider him for streaming purposes. In standard leagues, he is obviously an afterthought.