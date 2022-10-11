Jordan registered seven points (3-5 FG, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists over 22 minutes in a 107-105 preseason win against the Suns on Monday.

Reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic missed his second straight exhibition contest due to a wrist issue, giving Jordan the opportunity to start. The veteran performed as has come to be expected, notching a team-leading 10 rebounds for the second straight game while playing a minor role in the offense. Jordan will back up Jokic as long as the latter is healthy, and though his days as a fantasy asset are now just a memory, Jordan has shown in the preseason that he can still help clean up the boards when called upon.