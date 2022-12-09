Jordan closed Thursday's 121-120 win over the Trail Blazers with five points (2-2 FG, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and three blocks over 14 minutes.

Jordan was back in the rotation Thursday, slotting in as the primary backup behind Nikola Jokic. While he typically plays a somewhat meaningful role, his output is simply too limited to warrant attention outside of deeper formats. For those in standard formats, he should be viewed as a possible streaming candidate if and when Jokic misses time.