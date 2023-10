Jordan is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Clippers.

The Nuggets decided to start most of their regulars in the final preseason contest, so Jordan is among several players who will head back to the bench here. The veteran big man recorded eight points (4-5 FG, 0-1 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and two steals across 21 minutes during Tuesday's 116-103 loss to the Clippers.