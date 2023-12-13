Jordan ended with nine points (2-4 FG, 5-10 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 114-106 win over Chicago.

Nikola Jokic was ejected in the first half, so Jordan saw extended playing time and made the most of it. The 35-year-old backup has been solid when given an opportunity this season, but his production is correlated to Jokic's availability.