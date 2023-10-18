Jordan logged eight points (4-5 FG, 0-1 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and two steals across 21 minutes during Tuesday's 116-103 loss to the Clippers.

Jordan became a star with the Clippers, so there was a small revenge element against his former team in Tuesday's loss. Jordan will compete with Zeke Nnaji and Peyton Watson as the backup to Nikola Jokic, and his veteran presence should be valuable. Even at 35 years old, the 6-11 center has retained his trademark aggressiveness and rebounding ability. Although he's not a draft target, he'll be a solid waiver wire pickup if Jokic suffers an injury at some point during the season.