Jordan is in the starting five for Friday's game versus the Clippers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Jordan will replace Nikola Jokic (wrist) in the starting lineup Friday. The veteran big man is averaging 6.0 points, 10.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 26.7 minutes across his previous three starts.
