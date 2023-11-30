Jordan won't start Wednesday's game against the Rockets.
Jordan will rejoin the reserves for Wednesday's tilt with Nikola Jokic (back) healthy after a one-game absence. Considering Jordan has appeared in merely three games this season, he should handle a limited role for the contest.
