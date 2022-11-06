Jordan logged 10 points (5-6 FG), eight rebounds and one assist across 17 minutes during Saturday's 126-101 win over the Spurs.

Jordan played 17 minutes on Saturday, the second-most minutes he's played in a game this season as the Nuggets cruised to an easy victory over the Spurs. The backup center has produced in both of those games, as he also chipped in eight rebounds on Saturday after grabbing 13 boards in Denver's win over Utah on Oct. 28. With that being said, Jordan doesn't appear to hold much fantasy value outside of games in which the Nuggets are holding a steady lead.