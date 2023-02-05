Jordan will move into the starting lineup for Sunday's game versus the Timberwolves with Nikola Jokic (hamstring) unavailable, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.

Across four starts this season, DJ has put in averages of 6.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.5 blocks per game, so he's not much more than a rebounding specialist in the expanded role.