Jordan will move into the starting lineup for Sunday's game versus the Timberwolves with Nikola Jokic (hamstring) unavailable, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.
Across four starts this season, DJ has put in averages of 6.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.5 blocks per game, so he's not much more than a rebounding specialist in the expanded role.
More News
-
Nuggets' DeAndre Jordan: Set to start Friday•
-
Nuggets' DeAndre Jordan: Grabs seven boards in loss•
-
Nuggets' DeAndre Jordan: Logs 14 minutes Thursday•
-
Nuggets' DeAndre Jordan: Grabs 10 boards in win•
-
Nuggets' DeAndre Jordan: Returns to bench•
-
Nuggets' DeAndre Jordan: Pulls down season-high 17 boards•