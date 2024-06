Jordan is expected to re-sign with the Nuggets on a one-year, $3.6 million deal, Chris Haynes of Turner Sports reports.

Jordan will bring veteran leadership to the locker room in Denver while also providing some relief minutes for Nikola Jokic at center. During the 2023-24 season, Jordan made 36 appearances with averages of 3.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.4 blocks.