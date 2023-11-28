Jordan recorded 21 points (8-11 FG, 5-11 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals in 34 minutes during Monday's 113-104 victory over the Clippers.

Jordan drew the start in place of Nikola Jokic (back), and Clippers fans got a dose of nostalgia as they watched Jordan and Reggie Jackson pick apart their old team. Although it's been six years since Jordan last donned a Clippers uniform, he looked as aggressive as ever. His drive-and-dunks off of Jackson's passes were reminiscent of the old-school days in the Staples Center. Jordan is buried in the depth chart and Jackson will join him soon, but it was a nice moment for the duo.