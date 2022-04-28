Cousins closed with 19 points (8-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and one steal over 15 minutes during Wednesday's 102-98 loss to Golden State.

Cousins played only 15 minutes in the Game 5 loss but was very productive during his time on the court, finishing as Denver's second-leading scorer and going 8-for-12 from the field. The veteran center registered double-digit points in the final two games of the series and increased his scoring across each of the five contests overall. Cousins emerged as a valuable contributor during his time with Denver despite playing limited minutes, showing that he can still be productive in the league, though he'll likely continue to work as a reserve with whichever team he signs with for next season.