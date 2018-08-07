Nuggets' DeVaughn Akoon-Purcell: Agrees to two-way deal with Denver

Akoon-Purcell agreed Monday with the Nuggets on a two-way contract, Gina Mizell of The Denver Post reports.

The swingman earned one of the Nuggets' pair of two-way contracts by impressing his defensive intensity and athleticism in the summer league, during which he averaged 12.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.5 assists in four games. It's expected that the former Illinois State standout will see most of his action in the G League in 2018-19, but Akoon-Purcell could end up getting some run in the NBA if injuries test the Nuggets' depth on the wing.