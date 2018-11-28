Akoon-Purcell was sent to the G League on Wednesday.

The move was expected when Akoon-Purcell initially signed his two-way contract with Denver earlier this season. The 25-year-old impressed with his defensive intensity during Summer League, but has only played in six games during the regular season, averaging 1.2 points and 1.0 assist in 3.5 minutes per contest. Akoon-Purcell will have an opportunity to get more reps in the G League and could feasibly see himself back in Denver before the end of the season, especially if any injuries occur.