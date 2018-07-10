Nuggets' DeVaughn Akoon-Purcell: Plays well once again Monday

Akoon-Purcell totaled 18 points (5-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, three assists and three steals in 25 minutes during Monday's 90-83 summer league victory over the Bucks.

Akoon-Purcell backed up his strong outing from Saturday with another nice showing here. He shot the ball well from both the field and the charity stripe whilst flashing some defensive upside with three steals. His role for the regular season remains unclear, however, his last two outings may have garnered the attention of those teams looking for some depth at the shooting guard position.