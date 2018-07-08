Nuggets' DeVaughn Akoon-Purcell: Puts up 19 points

Akoon-Purcell had 19 points (6-12 FG, 2-4 3PT, 5-5 FT) in Saturday's win over Boston at the Las Vegas Summer League.

Akoon-Purcell had only four points in 17 minutes in Friday's summer league opener, but he broke out with 19 in 19 minutes Saturday night. The 25-year-old went undrafted in 2016 out of Eastern Oklahoma Sate and spent last season playing in the Danish league.