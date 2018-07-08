Nuggets' DeVaughn Akoon-Purcell: Puts up 19 points
Akoon-Purcell had 19 points (6-12 FG, 2-4 3PT, 5-5 FT) in Saturday's win over Boston at the Las Vegas Summer League.
Akoon-Purcell had only four points in 17 minutes in Friday's summer league opener, but he broke out with 19 in 19 minutes Saturday night. The 25-year-old went undrafted in 2016 out of Eastern Oklahoma Sate and spent last season playing in the Danish league.
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...