Nuggets' Devin Harris: Dealt to Denver

Harris was traded to the Nuggets on Thursday as part of a three-team deal invovling the Knicks and Mavericks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

With Denver shipping away Emmanuel Mudiay as part of the deal, Harris may have a decent sized role in Denver as a veteran presence that the Nuggets had lacked in their backcourt since parting ways with Jameer Nelson. While Jamal Murray will remain the starting point guard and play a heavy dose of minutes so long as he is healthy, Harris could end up filling in as the primary backup for Denver. His fantasy value, however, remains fairly limited, so owners should still be able to safely stay away from Harris.