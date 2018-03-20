Nuggets' Devin Harris: Dishes nine assists in loss
Harris had 13 points (2-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-8 FT), nine assists and two rebounds in 26 minutes during Monday's 149-141 loss to Miami.
Harris saw some extra playing time after Gary Harris was ruled out with a knee injury. He eclipsed his season-best with nine assists, his previous best being six. He is going to be a factor for the rest of the week and while still not being a standard league player, could hold some deeper league value or streaming potential if you are in need of some assists and points.
