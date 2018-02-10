Nuggets' Devin Harris: Expected to play Saturday

Harris (coach's decision) is expected to make his Nuggets' debut Saturday against the Suns, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.

Harris wasn't able to suit up for Friday's loss to the Rockets after being sent to the Nuggets at the trade deadline. If he is cleared to play, look for Harris to see a decent amount of minutes behind starter Jamal Murray. Expect an official decision to be made just before tip.