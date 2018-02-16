Nuggets' Devin Harris: Moderate game in win
Harris recorded six points (2-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt), four assists and one rebound across 19 minutes during Thursday's 134-123 win over the Bucks.
Since being acquired from Dallas at the trading deadline, Harris has produced moderate stats in three games with Denver and Thursday was no different. With the Nuggets, the former Wisconsin star is averaging a little above 20 minutes and seven points per game as it looks likely that he will be taking on a role-player status with the young Denver team.
More News
-
Nuggets' Devin Harris: Posts nine points in debut with Nuggets•
-
Nuggets' Devin Harris: Will play Saturday•
-
Nuggets' Devin Harris: Expected to play Saturday•
-
Nuggets' Devin Harris: Out Friday against Rockets•
-
Nuggets' Devin Harris: Dealt to Denver•
-
Mavericks' Devin Harris: Leads bench with 16 points•
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...