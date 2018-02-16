Nuggets' Devin Harris: Moderate game in win

Harris recorded six points (2-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt), four assists and one rebound across 19 minutes during Thursday's 134-123 win over the Bucks.

Since being acquired from Dallas at the trading deadline, Harris has produced moderate stats in three games with Denver and Thursday was no different. With the Nuggets, the former Wisconsin star is averaging a little above 20 minutes and seven points per game as it looks likely that he will be taking on a role-player status with the young Denver team.