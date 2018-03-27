Nuggets' Devin Harris: No longer listed on injury report

Harris (ankle) is no longer listed on the injury report for Tuesday's game against the Raptors.

Harris came into Tuesday with a probable designation, so his ankle injury was never considered serious and he was always expected to take the court. Look for Harris to be available in his typical bench capacity, likely pushing for minutes in the mid-20s considering Gary Harris (knee) remains out. Harris has averaged 10.4 points, 2.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists across 25.4 minutes in his last four games.