Nuggets' Devin Harris: Out Friday against Rockets
Harris (coach's decision) will not play Friday against the Rockets, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
Harris is expected to get his physical exam done today and then will likely make his Nuggets debut Saturday against the Suns, barring any setbacks. With Emmanuel Mudiay out of town, Harris is expected to see a decent amount of minutes off the bench behind starter Jamal Murray. However, look for Malik Beasley to see a healthy dosage of minutes off the bench Friday night with the veteran out.
