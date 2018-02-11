Nuggets' Devin Harris: Posts nine points in debut with Nuggets

Harris tallied nine points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two steals, and an assist in 22 minutes during Saturday's 123-113 win over the Suns.

Harris seemed pretty comfortable coming in with the second unit in his first game with the Nuggets since being traded from Dallas. While Jamal Murray's job isn't in jeopardy, Harris provides a nice boost in depth for Denver's frontcourt ss they make a charge for the playoffs. Moving forward, Harris should see 20-25 minutes per game as he can be an effective backup at both guard positions.