Nuggets' Devin Harris: Posts nine points in debut with Nuggets
Harris tallied nine points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two steals, and an assist in 22 minutes during Saturday's 123-113 win over the Suns.
Harris seemed pretty comfortable coming in with the second unit in his first game with the Nuggets since being traded from Dallas. While Jamal Murray's job isn't in jeopardy, Harris provides a nice boost in depth for Denver's frontcourt ss they make a charge for the playoffs. Moving forward, Harris should see 20-25 minutes per game as he can be an effective backup at both guard positions.
More News
-
Nuggets' Devin Harris: Will play Saturday•
-
Nuggets' Devin Harris: Expected to play Saturday•
-
Nuggets' Devin Harris: Out Friday against Rockets•
-
Nuggets' Devin Harris: Dealt to Denver•
-
Mavericks' Devin Harris: Leads bench with 16 points•
-
Mavericks' Devin Harris: Scores two points in Monday's return to lineup•
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...