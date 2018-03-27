Nuggets' Devin Harris: Probable with ankle injury

Harris is probable for Tuesday's contest against the Raptors due to an ankle injury, Chris Dempsey of Altitude Sports reports.

This is the first news of Harris dealing with an ankle injury, which he may have picked up during Monday's contest against the 76ers, where he played 21 minutes, scoring five points on 1-of-6 shooting. More word on his status should arrive as the team works through activities leading up to tipoff, though it's more likely than not that he'll end up seeing the floor.