Nuggets' Devin Harris: Ready to step up
Harris had 12 points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two assists and one rebound in 15 minutes during Thursday's 120-113 victory over the Pistons.
Harris played well again off the bench but could be in line for a bigger role moving forward. Gary Harris went down with a knee injury and if he is forced to the sidelines at all, Devin could be the next man up. If he moves into the starting lineup, he will not be a guy to go chasing down off the waivers but could be a nice streaming option if you are in a tight battle for your fantasy life.
More News
-
Nuggets' Devin Harris: Scores 12 points in 16 minutes•
-
Nuggets' Devin Harris: Moderate game in win•
-
Nuggets' Devin Harris: Posts nine points in debut with Nuggets•
-
Nuggets' Devin Harris: Will play Saturday•
-
Nuggets' Devin Harris: Expected to play Saturday•
-
Nuggets' Devin Harris: Out Friday against Rockets•
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...