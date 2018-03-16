Nuggets' Devin Harris: Ready to step up

Harris had 12 points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two assists and one rebound in 15 minutes during Thursday's 120-113 victory over the Pistons.

Harris played well again off the bench but could be in line for a bigger role moving forward. Gary Harris went down with a knee injury and if he is forced to the sidelines at all, Devin could be the next man up. If he moves into the starting lineup, he will not be a guy to go chasing down off the waivers but could be a nice streaming option if you are in a tight battle for your fantasy life.