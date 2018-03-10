Nuggets' Devin Harris: Scores 12 points in 16 minutes

Harris totaled 12 points (4-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), and one assist in 16 minutes during Friday's 125-116 victory over the Lakers.

Harris saw his usual allotment of minutes, and while the numbers weren't huge, he was key to the victory. He came on in the third quarter when the offense appeared to be stalling and kept the team afloat with some crucial shot making. He remains a non-factor in most fantasy leagues and is basically locked into a pure backup role, with little upside.