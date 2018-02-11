Nuggets' Devin Harris: Will play Saturday
Harris (coach's decision) will play Saturday against the Suns, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
Given the departure of Emmanuel Mudiay, Harris should receive a decent amount of minutes off the bench behind starter Jamal Murray. However, even in his new role his fantasy value will be fairly limited.
