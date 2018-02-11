Play

Nuggets' Devin Harris: Will play Saturday

Harris (coach's decision) will play Saturday against the Suns, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.

Given the departure of Emmanuel Mudiay, Harris should receive a decent amount of minutes off the bench behind starter Jamal Murray. However, even in his new role his fantasy value will be fairly limited.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories