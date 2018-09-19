Nuggets' Donald Sloan: Inks camp deal with Nuggets
Sloan signed a training camp contract with the Nuggets on Wednesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
The former Texas A&M standout has had stints with the Cavs, Hawks, Pelicans, Pacers and Nets since entering the league in 2011, but he hasn't played in an NBA game since 2016. Sloan played out most of last season with the Texas Legends of the G League, putting together averages of 18.8 points, 5.5 assists and 4.2 rebounds in 24 games. Considering the Nuggets already have 15 guaranteed contracts on the books, Sloan sticking around beyond the preseason is unlikely.
