Millsap agreed to a training camp deal with the Nuggets on Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The younger brother of Paul Millsap, Elijah will join the Nuggets for the preseason but he's unlikely to remain on the roster long-term. Millsap has appeared in 69 career NBA games -- most recently suiting up for the Suns in 2016-17.

