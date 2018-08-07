Nuggets' Emanuel Terry: Gets camp deal from Denver

The Nuggets signed Terry to a training camp contract Tuesday.

Terry earned an invite to camp after suiting up for the Nuggets' entry in the Las Vegas Summer League. The undrafted rookie out of Lincoln Memorial University appeared in all five of the Nuggets' games in Las Vegas, averaging 7.4 points and 5.0 rebounds in 17.6 minutes per game while shooting 60.7 percent from the field. He's unlikely to make the Nuggets' final roster out of camp, but could earn a spot in the G League if he stands out in practices or exhibition play.