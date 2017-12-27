Nuggets' Emmanuel Mudiay: Available to play Tuesday

Mudiay (ankle) is available to play in Tuesday's game against the Jazz.

Mudiay has been sidelined four consecutive games with a right ankle sprain, but has made enough progress to be given the go ahead to make his return. That said, coach Mike Malone indicated previously that Mudiay could face some restrictions if he sees the court, so he may be someone to avoid for fantasy purposes for the time being. Eventually, Mudiay should return to his typical role backing up Jamal Murray at point guard.