Nuggets' Emmanuel Mudiay: Back in Nuggets rotation
Mudiay will move back into the Nuggets rotation, T.J McBride of Mile High Sports reports.
Mudiay had been bounced from the rotation with Will Barton moving over and playing point guard, however coach Mike Malone wants to move Barton to his usual wing position in order to take the pressure off of him. Since January 3rd, Mudiay is averaging just 8.6 minutes per game. Malone's comments seem to indicate Mudiay should see more action, however it isn't clear how much more time he will see.
