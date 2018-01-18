Nuggets' Emmanuel Mudiay: Co-leads bench in Wednesday's loss

Mudiay tallied 11 points (4-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block across 15 minutes in Wednesday's 109-104 loss to the Clippers.

Fellow point guard Jamal Murray's absence due to a concussion afforded Mudiay an increasingly rare opportunity, and the third-year forward put it to good use. Mudiay averaged nearly a shot attempt per minute on the floor in what was his largest allotment of playing time since Dec. 13. Despite the reemergence Wednesday, the 21-year-old's fantasy prospects remain rather bleak for the moment, as he'd logged a DNP-CD in six of the prior seven contests and had logged just six minutes in the one game during that stretch in which he saw the floor. However, if Murray does remain sidelined Friday against the Suns, Mudiay is likely to see at least a modest amount of run off the bench once again.