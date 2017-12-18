Nuggets' Emmanuel Mudiay: Downgraded to doubtful
Mudiay (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Monday's matchup with the Thunder, Chris Dempsey of the Denver Post reports.
A right ankle sprain forced Mudiay out of Friday's game against the Pelicans, and at this point it's looking like the injury will keep him out of action Monday. The Nuggets will wait until closer to game-time to make a final call, but it's fair to anticipate Malik Beasley and Jamal Murray taking on increased roles against the Thunder.
