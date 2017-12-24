Nuggets' Emmanuel Mudiay: Hopes to return Tuesday
Mudiay (ankle) expects to return Tuesday against the Jazz, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.
If his Tuesday return does indeed come to fruition, Mudiay will have needed four games off the court to recover from a right ankle sprain. Before suffering the injury, Mudiay was averaging just under 20 minutes per game in December while playing behind Jamal Murray.
