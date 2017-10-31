Nuggets' Emmanuel Mudiay: Leads bench with 15 points
Mudiay produced 15 points (3-6 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two steals, one rebound and one assist across 20 minutes during a 116-110 loss to the Knicks on Monday.
Mudiay scored at least 15 points for the third straight game and fourth time in the team's first seven games. It's obviously still early, but Mudiay is off to a great start to the season from beyond the arc, as he's shooting the three ball at a 50.0 percent clip so far. Mudiay isn't receiving quite enough minutes right now to be counted on
More News
-
Nuggets' Emmanuel Mudiay: Provides 15 points off bench Monday•
-
Nuggets' Emmanuel Mudiay: Set to open season in bench role•
-
Nuggets' Emmanuel Mudiay: Scoreless off bench Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Emmanuel Mudiay: Productive off bench Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Emmanuel Mudiay: Tallies six points in start•
-
Nuggets' Emmanuel Mudiay: Will start at point guard Monday•
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...