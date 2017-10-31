Nuggets' Emmanuel Mudiay: Leads bench with 15 points

Mudiay produced 15 points (3-6 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two steals, one rebound and one assist across 20 minutes during a 116-110 loss to the Knicks on Monday.

Mudiay scored at least 15 points for the third straight game and fourth time in the team's first seven games. It's obviously still early, but Mudiay is off to a great start to the season from beyond the arc, as he's shooting the three ball at a 50.0 percent clip so far. Mudiay isn't receiving quite enough minutes right now to be counted on