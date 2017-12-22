Nuggets' Emmanuel Mudiay: Likely out again Friday
Mudiay (ankle) is not expected to play Friday against the Blazers, Chris Dempsey of Altitude Sports reports.
Mudiay hasn't been officially ruled out, but coach Mike Malone intimated that he expects the reserve guard to miss a third straight contest. However, Malone did say that Mudiay will have a decent chance to return for the team's next game Saturday against Golden State. Assuming Mudiay sits Friday, some combination of Jamal Murray, Torrey Craig and Malik Beasley could pick up increased minutes.
