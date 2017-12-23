Nuggets' Emmanuel Mudiay: Out again Saturday

Mudiay (ankle) will be sidelined for Saturday's contest against the Warriors.

Mudiay will miss a fourth straight game Saturday while recovering from a right ankle sprain. In his stead, Jamal Murray, Torrey Craig and Will Barton are all candidates to see additional run.

