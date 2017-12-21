Nuggets' Emmanuel Mudiay: Out again Wednesday

Mudiay (ankle) will be sidelined for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.

Mudiay will miss Wednesday's game as he continues to recover from a sprained right ankle that kept him out of Monday's matchup. As a result, Jamal Murray will likely be the main beneficiary. Monte Morris was also recalled from the G-League and will be available for the contest.